

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment improved, underpinned by hopes of positive negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in the talks expected to be held in Islamabad on Saturday. Optimism surrounding the talks to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine also boosted sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in positive territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The Dollar Index has edged down. Sovereign bond yields mostly hardened.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with mild gains of less than half a percent. Gold and silver are trading in negative territory ahead of the release of consumer price inflation readings from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,189.80, up 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,829.30, up 0.07% Germany's DAX at 24,001.72, up 1.04% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,635.64, up 0.30% France's CAC 40 at 8,315.28, up 0.84% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,952.66, up 0.96% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 56,958.50, up 1.90% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,960.60, down 0.14% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,986.22, up 0.51% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,893.54, up 0.55% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,858.87, up 1.40%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1713, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3439, up 0.01% USD/JPY at 159.20, up 0.16% AUD/USD at 0.7069, down 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.3838, up 0.17% Dollar Index at 98.76, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.288%, down 0.02% Germany at 3.0271%, up 0.57% France at 3.672%, up 0.58% U.K. at 4.8060%, up 1.18% Japan at 2.449%, up 2.94%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $96.21, up 0.30%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $98.34, up 0.48%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,779.07, down 0.81%. Silver Futures (May) at $75.59, down 1.11%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $71,596.56, up 0.91% Ethereum at $2,180.94, up 0.07% XRP at $1.33, up 0.36% BNB at $598.24, down 0.29% Solana at $82.95, up 0.77%



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