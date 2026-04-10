Wi2Wi Corp.: Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Company Shows Improved Gross Margin and Continued Focus on Future Revenue Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Wi2Wi Corporation (TSXV:YTY)(OTC PINK:ISEYF) a leader in precision timing device and frequency control products, today announced its audited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Highlights (Reported in $USD)

Revenue:

Fourth quarter revenue of $1.66 million, an 18% increase over Q4 2024

Full-year 2025 revenue of $6.34 million, which was essentially flat vs. 2024

Gross Margin:

Full-year gross margin of 8%, compared to 14% in the prior year.

Profitability and Cash Flow:

Fourth quarter net loss: of $301,000

Full-year net loss: of $1.72 million

Fourth quarter EBITDA (loss) of $99,000

Full-year EBITDA (loss) of $877,000

Cash on hand as of December 31, 2025: $203,000

Net cash used in operations of: ($1,029,000)

Working capital of: $2.52 million

CEO Commentary

Ms. Sue Amarin, CEO stated, "As I assess the business since taking on the CEO role in November, I see a company with genuine competitive advantages: U.S.-based design and manufacturing with QPL and MIL-SPEC certifications, deep expertise in high-reliability applications, and long-standing relationships with many large customers who depend on us for mission-critical components. These are not easily replicated, and they give us a strong platform to build on.



Our near-term focus is on three priorities: driving gross margins increases through operational improvements, ramping production to meet growing customer demand, and securing the financing to invest in the capabilities that will support our next phase of growth. We are in active discussions on the capital front and expect to update shareholders as those efforts progress.



I'm realistic about the work ahead, yet I'm confident in what this team can accomplish. Thank you for your patience and continued support."

Operational & Financial Highlights

Fiscal 2025 was a pivotal year for Wi2Wi. The Company undertook a fundamental strategic realignment: exited our connectivity business, appointed new leadership, and doubled down on our Precision Devices frequency control platform. These were necessary changes, and while the financial results reflect the cost of transition, the actions we took have positioned the Company on a stronger footing entering 2026.



Revenue for the year was $6.4 million, a modest increase over the prior year, with U.S. revenue growing 9% as we deepened relationships with key aerospace and defense accounts. Gross margins declined due to a specific quality event that has been fully remediated, combined with production cost pressures, which we are actively addressing through automation investments and supply chain improvements. "I want to be direct: our current margin profile is not where it needs to be and restoring it to sustainable levels is my top operational priority" said CEO, Ms. Sue Amarin.



There were encouraging signs in the second half. Revenue strengthened through Q3 and Q4, operating losses narrowed quarter over quarter, and we reduced SG&A by 4% while maintaining our investment in R&D where it matters most. The customer that was affected by our quality issue responded by placing a significant follow-on order, a strong signal of confidence in our products and our team's responsiveness.

Full Year 2025 Financial Overview (Audited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Full Year 2025 Full Year 2024 Revenue $ 6.348 $ 6,313 Net income (1,722 ) (1,341 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operations (1,029 ) (544 ) Total assets 8,502 9,378 Cash on hand 203 431 Total current liabilities 1,495 1,454 Shareholders' equity 2,521 3,103

Q4 FY25 Financial Overview

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 3 Months Ending December 31, 2025 3 Months Ending December 31, 2024 Revenue $ 1,666 $ 1,411 Income/Loss from Operations (301 ) (615 )

Detailed and historical financial information is available here.

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi is a specialized electronic component supplier with expertise in all aspects of frequency control devices. Wi2Wi's Precision Devices brand of products has earned a premier spot in numerous key markets including avionics, aerospace, industrial equipment, government, and the US military. Wi2Wi's frequency control products are best-in-class and of the highest quality.

Founded in 2005, Wi2Wi's headquarters, design center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility are located in the heart of America's industrial belt in Middleton, WI. Wi2Wi can deliver specific solutions using its in-house design and manufacturing expertise, as well as leveraging many tier-1 global partnerships with numerous industry leading silicon and wireless technology suppliers.

Wi2Wi has partnered with best-in-class sales leaders. The company uses a global network of manufacturer's representatives to promote its products and services, and has partnered with world class distributors for the fulfillment of orders all of which augment a US-based direct sales team.

Wi2Wi is extremely proud to serve hundreds of the world's top companies with its made-in-America products.

Investor & Media Contact

Sue Amarin, Chief Executive Officer

sue_a@wi2wi.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including management's assessment of future plans and operations, and the timing thereof, that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the ability to access sufficient capital, the impact of general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and overseas, industry conditions, stock market volatility. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, that the Company will derive there from. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Furthermore, the forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wi2Wi Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wi2wi-corporation-announces-full-year-2025-financial-results-1156500