Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Highlights Strategic Lithium Opportunity in 2026 as Global Demand Accelerates Across Electric Vehicle Markets

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today released its 2026 lithium market outlook, underscoring tightening global supply dynamics and accelerating demand driven by electrification trends and large-scale energy storage expansion.

The global lithium sector is approaching a critical inflection point. Battery-grade lithium carbonate is currently quoted at approximately $22,970 per metric ton, reflecting a significant increase from late 2025 levels of approximately $17,000 per metric ton.

Industry forecasts continue to point toward tightening fundamentals. Analysts project a potential global lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) deficit ranging from 22,000 to 80,000 metric tons by 2026, depending on project timelines and execution. Meanwhile, global lithium demand is expected to grow approximately 14% in 2026, fueled primarily by electric vehicle adoption and expanding energy storage requirements.

Third-Party Industry Commentary

According to Benzinga, lithium remains a cornerstone resource powering the electric vehicle revolution, with demand expected to scale rapidly alongside global EV adoption.

Reuters has highlighted lithium as one of the most strategically important raw materials globally, noting its essential role in battery supply chains and long-term energy transition initiatives.

Barron's has emphasized that lithium is critical to the future of transportation, serving as a foundational component in nearly all modern electric vehicle battery technologies.

Financial Times has reported that lithium continues to be a crucial commodity underpinning the global shift toward electrification, with supply constraints and geopolitical factors shaping long-term market dynamics.

Strategic Positioning

Elektros is advancing its presence as an emerging lithium producer in Africa, operating within a region of increasing strategic importance in global supply chains.

While new supply is expected from Africa, Australia, and South America, geopolitical developments and evolving regulatory conditions continue to introduce uncertainty into production timelines. Elektros believes these factors, combined with rising global electricity consumption, support a favorable long-term outlook for lithium markets.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export to refining partners in the United States.

Investor Relations: www.elektros.energy/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory developments, operational execution, market conditions, and technological changes.

Contact

Elektros, Inc.

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-highlights-strategic-lithium-opportunity-in-2026-as-global-demand-accelerates-a-1156600