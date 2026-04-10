Lakewood, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) ("we," "us," "our," the "Company" or "Reliance") today announced that Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Fishman, Senior Vice President, Strategic Ventures, and Grant Barra, Senior Vice President of Operations, will be participating in the Centri Capital Conference, which will take place at the premier Nasdaq MarketSite location in New York City (151 West 43rd Street) on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. The one-day event brings together emerging growth companies, institutional investors, family offices, and capital markets professionals for presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings focused on investment opportunities and long-term growth strategies.

Reliance Global Group will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30 PM Eastern Time and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The Centri Capital Conference is designed to facilitate meaningful engagement between company executives and the investment community. The invite-only event offers attendees insights into company strategies, financial performance, and growth initiatives across a diverse range of industries. To express interest in attending, please complete the registration form here.

For more information about the conference, please visit: https://centriconsulting.com/capital-conference/.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies with an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, while reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail "brick and mortar" insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products.

In addition to its insurance and Insurtech operations, Reliance operates EZRA International Group, its strategic growth platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and building majority or controlling stakes in high-growth technology companies. EZRA International Group is designed to complement Reliance's core insurance business by expanding market reach and supporting long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined capital allocation and active ownership.

Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291638

Source: Centri