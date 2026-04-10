

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of March, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index jumped by 0.9 percent in March after rising by 0.3 percent in February. Economists had expected consumer prices to advance by 0.9 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.2 in March, matching the uptick seen in February. Core prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.



The report said the annual rate of growth by consumer prices accelerated to 3.3 percent in March from 2.4 in February, while the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices ticked up to 2.6 percent in March from 2.5 percent in February.



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