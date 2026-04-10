

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection has announced a new initiative to strengthen cybersecurity across the digital asset industry.



The initiative will provide timely, actionable cybersecurity information to eligible U.S. digital asset firms and industry organizations, helping them better identify, prevent, and respond to cyber threats targeting their customers and networks. The effort advances a key recommendation from the President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report, 'Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology.'



Treasury leadership highlighted the growing importance of digital asset firms to the broader financial system.



'Digital asset firms are an increasingly important part of the U.S. financial sector, and their resilience is critical to the health of the broader system,' said Luke Pettit, Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions. 'By extending access to the same high-quality cybersecurity information used by traditional financial institutions, Treasury is helping promote a more secure and responsible digital asset ecosystem.'



Treasury also emphasized that cybersecurity is foundational to the future of digital finance and essential to responsible innovation.



'This initiative reflects the principles of the GENIUS Act by promoting responsible innovation grounded in strong cybersecurity and operational resilience,' said Tyler Williams, Counselor to the Secretary for Digital Assets. 'As digital assets become more integrated into the financial system, access to timely and actionable cyber threat information is essential to protecting consumers and safeguarding the stability of U.S. financial markets.'



Treasury cybersecurity officials noted that the initiative responds directly to a rapidly evolving threat environment.



'Cyber threats targeting digital asset platforms are growing in frequency and sophistication,' said Cory Wilson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity. 'This initiative expands access to actionable threat information that helps firms strengthen defenses, reduce risk, and respond more effectively to incidents.'



The Department of the Treasury said eligible U.S. digital asset firms and industry organizations that meet Treasury's criteria will be able to receive, at no cost, the same actionable cybersecurity information Treasury regularly shares with traditional U.S. financial institutions.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News