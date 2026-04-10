

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House says more than three million illegal migrants have left the United States during President Donald Trump's second term.



Calling it the largest reduction in illegal immigration in modern U.S. history, it said no illegal migrants have been released at the border for 11 straight months.



Since Trump returned to office, his administration has launched the most aggressive and successful immigration enforcement overhaul in the country's history - and that extends to immigration courts. After four years of immigration courts turning into 'de facto amnesty factories' for unvetted illegals, the Trump Administration is remaking the broken system.



Trump replaced activist judges - who slow-walked deportations and granted asylum at sky-high rates - with professionals committed to enforcing the law.



Asylum is now granted in just 7 percent of cases - a historic low, plummeting from more than 50 percent grants under the Biden administration.



Deportations and removal orders are surging, according to the White House. In fiscal year 2025, immigration courts issued nearly 500,000 removal orders - a 57 percent increase over the previous year as criminal illegal immigrants are removed faster and in far greater numbers.



It added that the massive court backlog is being slashed. Hundreds of thousands of cases have already been cleared since Inauguration Day, with reductions accelerating every month, ending the years-long delays that let illegal migrants remain indefinitely.



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