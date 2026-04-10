Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: 0N8) (the "Company" or "TICO") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide liquidity services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable legislation. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services firm that provides assistance to mineral exploration and mining companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud will trade common shares of TICO for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

Under the agreement, the Company will pay Red Cloud an initial administrative and set up fee of C$18,000 and then a monthly fee of C$6,000 starting on July 15, 2026. The engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party upon sixty (60) days' written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other securities will be granted in connection with the engagement. Red Cloud and the Company are arm's-length parties, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

The engagement is intended to maintain the liquidity and stability of trading in the Company's common shares and does not constitute a formal market making agreement.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud is registered as an investment dealer in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia and is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Red Cloud was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies and is focused on providing comprehensive capital markets services and innovative financing solutions to the junior resource sector.

About Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: 0N8) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is pursuing a strategy of identifying and advancing underexplored projects with strong geological fundamentals, historical mineralization, and district-scale exploration potential.

TICO holds a growing portfolio of exploration assets including the Hatsfield Antimony-Gold Project and the Fredricksburg Antimony-Gold Projects in New Brunswick, located within prospective structural corridors known to host antimony and gold mineralization, as well as the Silver Giant polymetallic property near Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia, which hosts historic production of lead, zinc, silver, copper, antimony and cadmium. The Company also holds an option over the Wildcat Property in British Columbia.

Through the acquisition of these projects, TICO is building a portfolio targeting antimony and associated precious and base metals, commodities increasingly recognized as critical to North American supply chains and industrial applications.

Disclaimers

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "forecast", "may", "will", "would", "could" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected benefits of the engagement with Red Cloud, including improved liquidity and market stability of the Company's shares; the Company's future growth and capital markets profile; and the Company's exploration plans and development strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, without limitation: the continued provision of services by Red Cloud; general market conditions; commodity prices; availability of financing; and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. While the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; changes in capital market conditions; the ability of the Company to obtain financing on acceptable terms; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; regulatory and permitting risks; operational risks; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291855

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.