Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to an announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc. ("Golden Promise Mines"), is planning a program of excavator trenching during May - June at the Company's 100% owned Golden Promise Property, located in central Newfoundland.

Golden Promise Property Map - 2026 Trenching Program

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"Central Newfoundland continues to be one of the most compelling gold exploration addresses in Atlantic Canada, and Golden Promise sits right in the heart of it. We look forward to reporting results from both target zones as we execute this program in May and June," states Anderson, CEO of Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

Trenching is planned within the southwest and east-central regions of the Golden Promise Property. Golden Promise has received approvals from the Newfoundland and Labrador government for the planned trenches.

The Company is planning three trenches in the southwest region of the property (within Mineral Licence 036105M) in an area of multi-element soil geochemical anomalies identified by the Company along a 2024 northeast - southwest reconnaissance soil sampling traverse. Five consecutive soil samples along this traverse over a total length of approximately 150 metres returned anomalous gold values of 7 parts per billion (ppb), 44 ppb, 53 ppb, 83 ppb and 9 ppb gold. Some of these samples returned anomalous values for silver (up to 3.9 parts per million (ppm)), copper (up to 121 ppm), molybdenum (up to 44 ppm), antimony (up to 28 ppm), zinc (up to 225 ppm), arsenic (up to 172 ppm) and / or vanadium (up to 920 ppm).

The 2024 soil samples were analyzed by Eastern Analytical Ltd. for gold by Fire Assay - and multi-element by four acid digestion and ICP-OES analysis.

Trench lengths of up to approximately 90 - 125 metres are planned for these three northwest - southeast orientated trenches. The trenches are planned approximately perpendicular to the reported bedrock geology contacts in this area between the Lawrence Harbour Formation and Stanley Waters Formation (Rogers et al., 2005), both part of the Victoria Lake Supergroup. Some gold bearing quartz veins / quartz vein systems within the Golden Promise Property occur near the contacts of these two formations.

Planned 2026 Trenches at Golden Promise Property

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Five trenches are planned for the east-central region of the Golden Promise Property (within Licence 034704M) in an area of reported anomalous gold in rock and soil samples; reported magnetic geophysical anomalies; and reported contacts of the Lawrence Harbour Formation and Stanley Waters Formation (Rogers et al., 2005).

Some rock samples collected by Rubicon Mineral Corp. during 2002-2005 in this target area were reported to yield anomalous gold values including two quartz vein float samples reported to return gold values of 168 ppb and 109 ppb and a siltstone float sample reported to return 431 ppb gold (0.431 grams / tonne) (Copeland and Newport, 2004; and Copeland and Newport, 2005). Anomalous soil samples from this target area included a sample reported to return 194 ppb gold (Copeland and Newport, 2005). Neither Great Atlantic nor Golden Promise Mines Inc. have verified these anomalous samples.

These trenches will also be located within various parts of a zone of relatively higher resistivity (interpreted by Company management to be the Stanley Waters Formation) adjacent to areas of lower resistivity (interpreted by Company management to be the Lawrence Harbour Formation which contains black shale). This is based on a reported 2003 airborne geophysical survey by Rubicon Mineral Corp. (Copeland and Newport, 2004). Some trenches will also be located within areas of magnetic anomalies based on the same 2003 geophysical survey.

2026 Planned Trenches Map - Golden Promise Property

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David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291830

Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.