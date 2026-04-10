eXoZymes CCO, Damien Perriman, Outlines NCTx Strategy and the Commercial Path for Cell-Free Biomanufacturing on Grow Everything Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that transforms abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines - announced that Chief Commercial Officer, Damien Perriman was featured on the latest episode of the industry leading Grow Everything podcast to discuss the company's first spinout, NCTx, and how eXoZymes is building a repeatable commercialization model for high-value natural products.

The Grow Everything podcast is co-hosted by biotech experts, Erum Azeez Khan and Karl Schmieder. Previous episodes have featured guests - including key individuals from companies like NVIDIA, P&G, Robertet, and eXoZymes CEO, Michael Heltzen, discussing the impact of biomanufacturing on all industries.

In the episode, Perriman outlined why eXoZymes launched NCTx as a dedicated vehicle for NCT, while keeping eXoZymes focused on what it believes it does best: Developing better ways to manufacture difficult-to-access molecules with meaningful commercial potential.

"eXoZymes is building a disciplined model for bridging invention and market delivery. We remain focused on creating better ways to make important molecules, while vehicles like NCTx are designed to take those opportunities into the market with speed and purpose. When our process performs successfully in someone else's hands at scale, it reinforces that cell-free biomanufacturing can be a practical commercial platform." states CCO of eXoZymes, Damien Perriman.

CEO of MessagingLab, Karl Schmieder, adds, "The scale-up problem in industrial biology isn't an engineering problem. Often, it's a biology problem. Cells are unpredictable by nature but eXoZymes eliminates that variable. When your chemistry runs outside the cell, you can engineer it like a real industrial process."

During the interview, Perriman said NCT emerged as a strong candidate for eXoZymes' first spinout because it combined a naturally occurring molecule, encouraging preclinical interest, and a long-standing manufacturing challenge that had limited broader commercial development. He also discussed why the company is initially pursuing the supplement pathway for NCT, while continuing to evaluate longer-term pharmaceutical opportunities in parallel.

The conversation also highlighted eXoZymes' recent third-party validation work with Cayman Chemical, where the company's NCT production process was independently transferred and scaled 100-fold, achieving approximately 99% conversion and 99.6% purity. Perriman described that milestone as an important proof point for the company's cell-free platform and its ability to support tech transfer and external manufacturing execution.

The full episode of Grow Everything is available through major podcast platforms, including YouTube, Apple, and Spotify.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce highly valuable natural products, via a commercially scalable, sustainable, and abundant alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through bioengineering and AI to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

Learn more at exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/exozymes

https://x.com/exozymes

https://www.youtube.com/@exozymes

SOURCE: eXoZymes Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/exozymes-cco-damien-perriman-outlines-nctx-strategy-and-the-commercial-path-for-cell-1156622