eXoZymes Announces Graduation from Shell GameChanger Accelerator Powered by NLR Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that transform abundant feedstock into nutraceuticals, novel medicines, and valuable chemicals - announced its graduation from the Shell GameChanger Accelerator, a multimillion-dollar, multiyear program developed in collaboration between Shell and the U.S. Department of Energy's National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR).

From 2023 to 2026, eXoZymes partnered with GCxN to advance the next generation of transformative technologies with the potential to dramatically alter the future global energy landscape. The collaboration helped advance eXoZymes' cell-free biomanufacturing platform towards commercial viability.

Co-founder of eXoZymes and Chief Scientific Officer, Tyler Korman, PhD, said, "We are not developing cell-free biomanufacturing as a science project - we are building it as a commercial platform. Working with NLR assisted us in understanding, earlier and more clearly, what it would take to scale efficiently, reduce risk, and move faster toward industrial scale production."

eXoZymes is a biotechnology company focused on developing an enzyme-based platform and combining the best of biology and chemistry to produce new, essential, and valuable chemicals. This cell-free enzyme platform enhances biomass conversions, vastly improving the economics of bio-based chemical production. Through ongoing support and technical guidance, the GCxN program enabled researchers to evaluate various separations approaches to enhance product throughput as well as conduct technoeconomic and life cycle analysis modeling of eXoZyme's production process.

Yannick Bomble, PhD, NLR, stated, "Many of the molecules we want for fuels, materials, and chemicals are either too difficult for microbes to produce or too resource-intensive to make through traditional chemistry. What eXoZymes is showing is that there is potential for an efficient and scalable path forward using cell-free biomanufacturing with meaningful implications for both cost and reshoring."

For more information about GCxN, visit GCxNLR.com.

About the Shell GameChanger Accelerator Powered by NLR (GCxN)

GCxN's mission is to discover and advance emerging energy technologies with the potential to alter the future global energy landscape dramatically. GCxN identifies promising startup companies through an ecosystem of more than 60 energy technology business incubators, accelerators, and universities, providing access to $250,000 in nondilutive funding per company to develop and demonstrate new energy technologies. GCxN is made possible by funding through Shell GameChanger. GCxN is administered by NLR, located in Golden, Colorado.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce highly valuable natural products, via a commercially scalable, sustainable, and abundant alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through bioengineering and AI to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

Learn more at exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/exozymes

https://x.com/exozymes

https://www.youtube.com/@exozymes

SOURCE: eXoZymes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/exozymes-announces-graduation-from-shell-gamechangertm-accelerator-powered-by-nlr-gcx-1164783