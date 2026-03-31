eXoZymes Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Update

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:30 PM Eastern

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that transforms abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines - provides an update on operations through the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, states, "We've moved beyond our 'big idea' potential and into execution - building differentiated assets and capabilities in a capital-efficient way that we believe sets us apart. We expect to see further value generating inflection points as programs like NCT and our cannabinoid initiatives continue to advance through commercialization milestones."

Fourth quarter and full year 2025 and subsequent operational highlights

2025: A year of execution and business strategy focusing

In response to market dynamics, the company shifted from a broad partnership search to focus on advancing high-value product programs, e.g. NCT. This approach, supported by selective spin-outs, joint ventures, and licensing, is designed to build more mature and commercially focused assets and capture a greater share of value creation and long-term upside.

Validation of cell-free biomanufacturing

Throughout 2025, the company continued to demonstrate the advantages of its cell-free approach, progressing rapidly from idea to pilot-scale. The platform delivered strong conversion, high purity, and process control, reinforcing its positioning as a scalable, next-generation biomanufacturing alternative to traditional chemistry, natural extraction, and synthetic biology.

Financial update

Operating expenses increased to $9.72 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $5.93 million in the prior period, reflecting targeted investment in R&D and product development. Net loss was $9.16 million, compared to $5.86 million in 2024. The company ended the year with $3.04 million in cash and cash equivalents, supporting continued execution against key programs to the middle of Q2, 2026.

Financing readiness and capital discipline

Following IPO execution and key validation milestones, the company is preparing for its next phase of financing while maintaining a capital-efficient operating model. In January 2026, an S-3 was filed to enable engagement with prospective investors, alongside ongoing roadshow discussions ahead of the imminent financing round.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, will lead the call and will be joined by select members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period. A recording of the conference call will also be made publicly available soon after the live call.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce highly valuable natural products, via a commercially scalable, sustainable, and abundant alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through bioengineering and AI to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

Learn more at exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/exozymes

https://x.com/exozymes

https://www.youtube.com/@exozymes

SOURCE: eXoZymes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/exozymes-provides-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-update-1154079