

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Geospatial analytics company HawkEye 360, Inc. announced Friday that it filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.



The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.



Herndon, Virginia-based HawkEye 360 intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'HAWK.'



For the offering, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book-running managers, while RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies, and BofA Securities are acting as additional book-running managers. Baird, Raymond James, and William Blair are acting as bookrunners.



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