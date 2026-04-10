Talenom Oyj: Talenom acquires a Spanish accounting company Brunet Aguilar Newco

Talenom Plc, Press release 10 April 2026 at 16:00 EEST

Talenom acquires a Spanish accounting company Brunet Aguilar Newco

Talenom Plc has agreed to acquire the entire share capital of Brunet Aguilar Newco S.l., an accounting company operating in Mallorca. The acquired company will be transferred to Talenom on 10 April 2026. Brunet Aguilar Newco provides accounting, payroll, tax, labour and legal advisory services mainly to SMEs in the region. The acquisition will expand Talenom's operations in Spain to a new market area.

The net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired company is around EUR 1.0 million annually. The company employs a total of 16 persons who will continue to work for Talenom. In the short term, the acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom's financial position or future outlook.

Increasing regulatory pressures, the Green Transition and changing consumer behaviour are creating new needs for financial management and accounting services in Europe. Over the past five years, Talenom has taken significant steps to internationalize in Sweden and Spain. Our strategy includes selective acquisitions that strengthen our local presence and create long-term value and strong mutual benefits.

Further information:

Juho Ahosola

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 50 525 6043

juho.ahosola@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is a customer-centric and advanced accounting firm founded in 1972. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs succeed. We want to be a genuine partner to our customers and we help our customers with comprehensive accounting, payroll and expert services. Our vision is to be the most recommended financial partner. Talenom operates in Finland, Sweden and Spain. Talenom's share is listed on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: https://investors.talenom.com/en/