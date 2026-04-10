Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") announced that its shareholders approved all voting items at today's Ordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM). A total of 10,354,065 ordinary shares of the share capital of Cosmo were represented at this general meeting of shareholders. These shares make up 59.02% of the total outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of Cosmo as of the record date.

Among others, the shareholders of Cosmo approved a dividend of €2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date will be 24 April 2026, and payment will be made on 11 May 2026. The full voting results of the 2026 AGM and detailed dividend payment information are available on the Company's website via www.cosmohealthconfidence.com/agm.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

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Source: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.