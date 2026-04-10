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WKN: A42051 | ISIN: FI4000592464 | Ticker-Symbol: LT50
Frankfurt
10.04.26 | 08:01
2,455 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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2,5052,74516:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Judgment of the Solna District Court in a dispute concerning Luotea Oyj's group company Luotea FM AB

Luotea Plc
Stock Exchange Release
10. April 2026 at 3.30 pm EET

Judgment of the Solna District Court in a dispute concerning Luotea Oyj's group company Luotea FM AB

Summary of the judgment

The District Court of Solna has given its judgment in a dispute between Luotea FM AB ("Luotea") and Micasa Fastigheter i Stockholm AB ("Micasa").

The District Court upheld the great majority of Luotea's claims both on the merits and as to the amount and dismissed almost all of Micasa's counterclaims. Micasa was ordered to pay Luotea the sum of SEK 18.6 million (approximately EUR 1.7 million) as well as interest and legal costs, approx. SEK 43 million (approx. EUR 4.0 million) in total.

Background to the dispute

In June 2022, Luotea, a Swedish property services firm belonging to the Luotea Group, filed a lawsuit against its former client Micasa in the Solna District Court, demanding payment of SEK 23.4 million for unpaid receivables.

In March 2023, Micasa contested Luotea's claims and payment obligations and at the same time filed a counterclaim claiming a total of approximately SEK 141 million from Luotea.

The District Court's hearing ended in December 2025, and the judgment was handed down today, 10 April 2026.

The District Court upheld the great majority Luotea's claims both on the merits and as to the amount and dismissed almost all of Micasa's counterclaims. Micasa was ordered to pay Luotea the sum of SEK 18.6 million (approx. EUR 1.7 million) as well as interest and legal costs, approx. SEK 43 million (approx. EUR 4.0 million) in total. Luotea had not made any reservations regarding Micasa's counterclaims. Regarding Luotea's own claims, the previously recorded receivable (SEK 10.3 million, approx. EUR 0,9 million) was written down in December 2025.

The judgment will not have an impact on the Group's financial guidance. Luotea will not recognize the gain from the favourable judgment in its income statement until the judgment is final and there is sufficient certainty in the collection of the receivable.

Next steps

The judgment is not yet final. The parties have the right to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

LUOTEA PLC

Heikki Eskola, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 586 5907

Luotea is a real estate service company that provides comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of properties, integrating energy efficiency and data-driven technologies. Luotea's services enhance property value and create the best possible conditions for property users. Our offering includes a wide range of advanced property maintenance, technical, and consulting services, as well as cleaning and support services.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2025, the company's revenue totaled €346 million, and it employs approximately 5,000 people. Luotea is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.luotea.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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