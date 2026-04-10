

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Millicom International Cellular S.A. (MLCMF) on Friday said it has entered into a long-term commercial agreement with Trans Americas Fiber System (TAFS) to expand and strengthen its international network infrastructure across Central America.



Under the partnership, Millicom will enhance its international capacity through TAFS' platform, enabling it to better meet the region's growing demand for reliable, high-capacity digital services. The initiative forms part of Millicom's broader strategy to invest in infrastructure that supports digital inclusion, economic development, and improved connectivity across Latin America.



The agreement includes access to the TAM-1 subsea fiber network, spanning about 7,000 km and linking the United States, the Eastern Caribbean, Central America, and South America, with each fiber pair supporting at least 18 terabits per second of capacity.



The network consists of two segments: a northern route connecting Florida with Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, and a southern route linking Florida to the Caribbean with extensions to Puerto Rico, Panama, Costa Rica, and Colombia.



Millicom expects the partnership to provide greater route diversity, redundancy, resilience, and scalability, supporting consistent, low-latency services across the region.



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