SMX Public Limited: SMX and CETI Set Industry Standard for Sustainable Ready-to-Wear

Proven physical-digital technology scales from real-world deployments to deliver verifiable, end-to-end data

As regulators tighten standards and sustainability claims face growing scrutiny, SMX (Security Matters), in collaboration with CETI (Centre Européen des Textiles Innovants), is introducing a new standard for the nonwovens and fiber industries: audit-proof traceability built directly into the material itself.

As highlighted in International Fiber Journal, "circularity in nonwovens and fibers is no longer a nice-to-have narrative - it is becoming a hard requirement," reflecting a broader industry shift toward systems that move beyond documentation to verifiable, audit-ready proof.

The breakthrough enables fibers and nonwoven materials to carry a permanent, verifiable identity from raw input through processing, use, and end-of-life - closing a critical gap between sustainability claims and provable data.

Traditional reporting has long relied on fragmented records and incomplete visibility across supply chains. As a result, companies often cannot fully substantiate where materials originate, how they are processed, or whether circularity claims hold up under regulatory review. That gap is now a liability.

SMX and CETI eliminate it.

From Claims to Proof: A New Standard in Traceability

SMX's patented technology embeds a chemical-based marker directly into materials, creating a tamper-proof identity that remains with fibers throughout their lifecycle. Linked to a secure digital platform, this enables real-time authentication and verification at every stage - from production to end-of-life sorting.

CETI provides independent validation and post-processing detection, ensuring traceability remains intact even after industrial transformation.

"Traceability must move beyond documentation to become intrinsic to the material itself. Only then can circularity claims be truly verified at scale."

Proven in Market. Now Scaling Further.

This model is already in operation. Over recent years, SMX has deployed its technology across fashion and textile supply chains, enabling brands to verify origin, authenticate materials, and substantiate recycled content under increasing regulatory and consumer scrutiny.

These deployments have demonstrated that embedding identity directly into materials can move sustainability from narrative to evidence-delivering real-world validation, not theoretical capability.

Building on that foundation, SMX and CETI are now extending these proven capabilities into nonwovens and advanced fiber systems, where traceability has historically been fragmented or incomplete.

Three Building Blocks of Physical-Digital Traceability

The SMX platform integrates three core components:

Embedded chemical marker: A unique identifier built into the material matrix

Reader technology: Devices capable of detecting and decoding the marker at any stage

Secure digital platform: A blockchain-enabled system linking physical identity to verified data

Together, they create a seamless bridge between the physical and digital worlds - ensuring data is not just captured, but trusted.

Advancing Circular Filtration Materials

A key application is in PET-based filtration media, where SMX markers are introduced during production. This enables manufacturers to track composition, verify recycled content, and monitor durability across reuse cycles.

Markers remain detectable even after dyeing, cutting, or chemical processing - supporting verification at sorting facilities and enabling higher-quality recycling streams.

Beyond Labels. Beyond Assumptions.

Unlike RFID tags or external product passports, SMX embeds identity within the material itself - eliminating reliance on labels that can be removed, lost, or manipulated.

This enables:

Real-time, non-destructive verification

Reduced dependence on manual documentation

Scalable deployment across multi-party supply chains

Expanding Market Relevance

The addressable market spans industries where material verification is becoming mission-critical - including filtration, hygiene products, medical textiles, automotive components, and industrial nonwovens. As regulatory frameworks tighten and recycled content mandates expand, these sectors are under increasing pressure to deliver verifiable, audit-ready data at scale.

SMX and CETI position these industries to meet that demand - without adding friction to existing production systems.

Measurable Impact for Industry

Verified recycled content to support regulatory compliance

Greater supply chain transparency and reduced fraud risk

Improved sorting and higher-value recycling outcomes

Faster audits and reduced administrative burden

A New Standard for Industrial Circularity

This is more than traceability - it redefines how materials are valued, verified, and reused across their lifecycle.

By embedding proof into the material itself, SMX and CETI are transforming circularity from a reporting exercise into an operational capability - one that enables industries to measure, validate, and monetize sustainability with confidence.

Press Contact:

Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited