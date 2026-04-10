RedChip Companies, Inc.: BIO-key International, 20/20 Biolabs, Society Pass, and Soligenix Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq:BKYI), 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIDX), Society Pass Inc. (Nasdaq:SOPA), and Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, April 11, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

BKYI: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bkyi_access

AIDX: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aidx_access

SOPA: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sopa_access

SNGX: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sngx_access

Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO of BIO-key International, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's leadership in biometric-driven identity and access management solutions within the rapidly expanding cybersecurity market. DePasquale highlights BIO-key's differentiated approach to authentication, emphasizing its flexible, multi-factor platform that supports up to 17 authentication methods while enabling passwordless, tokenless, and phoneless security. He underscores the company's ability to address critical enterprise challenges-particularly in environments where traditional authentication methods are impractical-through its advanced biometric technologies. DePasquale also discusses BIO-key's growing global footprint, including recent strategic partnerships expanding its reach across Europe, the Middle East, and India, positioning the company to capitalize on increasing international demand for robust cybersecurity infrastructure. He notes that BIO-key is entering a scaling phase, with accelerating revenue growth and a clear path toward achieving profitability and positive cash flow in 2026.

Dennis Nguyen, Co-Founder of Society Pass, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's strategy of building a diversified digital ecosystem across Southeast Asia-one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions. He emphasizes Society Pass's unique positioning as a U.S.-listed holding company providing investors with direct exposure to high-growth verticals including travel, digital media, and telecommunications. Key growth drivers include its travel platform NusaTrip, which has benefited from the post-pandemic rebound in regional tourism, and Thoughtful Media Group, a leading influencer marketing network in Southeast Asia working with global and regional brands. Nguyen also underscores the company's strategy of unlocking shareholder value through subsidiary IPOs and strategic capital market access, noting that the sum-of-the-parts valuation of its holdings significantly exceeds its current market capitalization, presenting what management believes to be a compelling opportunity for investors seeking early-stage exposure to Southeast Asia's digital economy.

Jonathan Cohen, Founder, President, and CEO of 20/20 BioLabs, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's focus on AI-powered diagnostic blood testing for the early detection and prevention of cancer and chronic disease. Cohen highlights 20/20 BioLabs' dual-product platform, including its multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test and its newly launched longevity-focused test targeting inflammatory biomarkers-both designed to address the growing demand for personalized, preventative healthcare. He emphasizes the company's differentiated approach to accessibility and scalability through innovative at-home blood collection technology, enabling convenient, needle-free sample collection without the need for traditional lab visits. Cohen also outlines a growth strategy centered on strategic partnerships and potential M&A activity, including a roll-up of complementary healthcare assets, as the company seeks to expand its footprint in the rapidly emerging diagnostics and longevity markets. He further underscores 20/20 BioLabs' unique value proposition of delivering not only diagnostic insights but also evidence-based, actionable health recommendations-particularly around "food as medicine"-positioning the company at the intersection of diagnostics, preventative care, and personalized wellness.

Jonathan Guarino, Chief Financial Officer of Soligenix, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's focus on developing therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Guarino highlights Soligenix's lead candidate, HyBryte (synthetic hypericin), a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a condition with limited safe and effective frontline treatment options. He emphasizes HyBryte's differentiated safety profile compared to existing therapies, which often carry carcinogenic or long-term toxicity risks, as well as its demonstrated ability to extend therapeutic benefit beyond the treatment period. Guarino also outlines the company's strong clinical momentum, including encouraging efficacy data from ongoing Phase 3 studies and anticipated near-term milestones such as interim analyses and topline results expected this year. He notes that Soligenix is approaching a potential commercialization inflection point, positioning the Company as a high-value opportunity for investors seeking exposure to late-stage biopharmaceutical innovation targeting underserved patient populations.

About BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions. For more information, please visit www.BIO-key.com.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest for Longevity, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, expected to launch in the first half of 2026. OneTest's affordable, accurate, accessible tests can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper arm capillary collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD. For more information, please visit 2020biolabs.com.

About Society Pass Incorporated

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq:SOPA) is a holding company operating in the digital media, travel, and lifestyle industries. Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalized experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

For more information on Society Pass, please visit:

Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass or

X at https://twitter.com/society_pass or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/.

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) in Behçet's Disease.

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow us on Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bio-key-international-20%2f20-biolabs-society-pass-and-soligenix-i-1156611