

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - More than 63,000 knives and weapons have been taken off UK's streets under the Keir Stamer government, resulting in knife homicides in the country falling by 27 percent, according to the Home Office.



Also, knife-point robberies and hospital admissions for stabbings are down by 10 percent and 11 percent, respectively, it said in a press release.



Successful surrender schemes, bans of zombie-style knives, machetes and ninja swords since the election, have seen 57,726 knives and weapons handed in.



Border Force have also seized 4,656 knives at the border and the police have removed a further 1,229 during operations conducted under the County Lines Programme.



The figures came as the government launched its plan to halve knife crime within a decade, titled, 'Protecting Lives, Building Hope'.



Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones said, 'Knife crime ruins lives, devastates families and damages communities. It is why we are determined to rid our streets of these dangerous weapons'.



He promised that rhe government will halve knife crime within a decade, saving lives and protecting communities.



'We will deploy successful surrender schemes and strict online sales, as well as giving young people the support they need to get knives off our streets,' he added.



Following the devastating loss of her son, Ronan, who was fatally stabbed in 2022 with a ninja sword purchased online, his mother Pooja Kanda has spearheaded a campaign to bring about tighter controls for online knife sales.



Ronan's Law was introduced in the Crime and Policing Bill and will bring in a mandatory two-stage age verification system for knives sold online at the point of purchase and delivery, as well as a requirement to report any bulk knife purchases to law enforcement.



Further measures being introduced through the Crime and Policing Bill will include a new offence of possession of a knife with intent to commit unlawful violence.



There will also be a new power for the police to seize a knife intended for unlawful violence.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News