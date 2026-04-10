The Generation Essentials Group - AMTD Provides Updates to Shareholders Regarding Positive Developments on the Expected Closing of Various Transactions Amounting to ~US$328 Million

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

The Generation Essentials Group announces AMTD Provides Updates to Shareholders Regarding Positive Developments on the Expected Closing of Various Transactions Amounting to ~US$328 Million.

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https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953881/AMTD_Provides_Updates_to_Shareholders_Regarding_Positive_Developments_on_the_Expected_Closing_of_Var.pdf