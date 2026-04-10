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WKN: 889301 | ISIN: CA68759M1014 | Ticker-Symbol: O6M
Frankfurt
10.04.26 | 17:00
1,080 Euro
+0,93 % +0,010
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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ORVANA MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,19017:51
PR Newswire
10.04.2026 17:24 Uhr
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Orvana Minerals Corp.: ORVANA ANNOUNCES ATTENDANCE AT HAMBURG MINING CONFERENCE AND MINING FORUM EUROPE

TSX:ORV
OTCQX: ORVMF

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) ("Orvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Raúl Álvarez, Director of Exploration and Technical Services and Ms. Nuria Menéndez, Chief Financial Officer, will represent Orvana at the Hamburg Mining Conference, to be held on April 10-11, 2026, and at Mining Forum Europe, taking place on April 13-15, 2026. The Company's participation is intended to facilitate engagement with investors and industry participants.

Detailed information on these events, including the agendas for Orvana's presentations, is available at the following links:

  • Hamburg Mining Conference: https://www.hamburg-mining-conference.com/event-schedule
  • Mining Forum Europe: https://europe.miningforum.com/participating-companies/?layout=grid&search=orvana

Orvana's corporate presentation, which provides an overview of the Company's operations and projects, is available on the Company's website at: https://www.orvana.com/English/investors/presentations/default.aspx

ABOUT ORVANA - Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing El Valle and Carlés gold-copper-silver mines in northern Spain, the Don Mario gold-silver operation in Bolivia, and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements - Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Orvana's planned participation at upcoming conferences, which may be subject to change due to scheduling or other factors. The Company's presentation referred to in the news release contains forward-looking information and should be read in conjunction with the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are generally identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "forecasts", "projects", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", or similar expressions.

For further information please contact: Nuria Menéndez, Chief Financial Officer, E: nmenendez@orvana.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953914/Orvana_Minerals_Corp__ORVANA_ANNOUNCES_ATTENDANCE_AT_HAMBURG_MIN.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orvana-announces-attendance-at-hamburg-mining-conference-and-mining-forum-europe-302739373.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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