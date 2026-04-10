Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Don Streu, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Judson, Lead Director, of Condor Energies Inc. ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSX: CDR), along with their executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's 15th anniversary of being listed on TSX.





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Condor is an energy transition company that is uniquely positioned on the doorstep of European and Asian markets with three distinct first-mover energy security initiatives: increasing natural gas and condensate production from its existing fields in Uzbekistan; an ongoing project to construct and operate Central Asia's first LNG 'lower carbon fuel' diesel substitution facility in Kazakhstan; and a separate initiative to develop and produce critical minerals from brines, including copper and lithium, also in Kazakhstan. Condor has already built a strong foundation for reserves, production and cashflow growth while also striving to minimize its environmental footprint.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291931

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange