Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - The O'Sullivan Law Firm announces that Scott O'Sullivan, founder of Rider Justice, was recently featured on the RIDE BYND podcast in an interview hosted by Ben Giese. O'Sullivan and Giese have been friends and colleagues for the past six years through their work in the motorcycle industry, and that longstanding connection helped shape a conversation that felt both personal and deeply rooted in the riding community. The episode highlights O'Sullivan's perspective on protecting riders, the challenges injured motorcyclists face after a crash, and the importance of standing up for the motorcycle community.

As founder of Rider Justice, the advocacy arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm, O'Sullivan has built his work around serving injured motorcyclists and supporting the broader riding community. His appearance on RIDE BYND reflects that mission and offers listeners a deeper look at the issues riders face after serious accidents, including bias against motorcyclists, severe injuries, and insurance company tactics that can undervalue claims.

Ben Giese and Scott O'Sullivan during the recording of the RIDE BYND episode: The Truth About Motorcycle Accidents -Scott O'Sullivan.

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"Any opportunity to speak directly to the motorcycle community matters to me," said Scott O'Sullivan, founder of Rider Justice. "Ben and I have been friends and colleagues for years, so this conversation was especially meaningful. Riders deserve to be understood, respected, and protected, and I appreciated the chance to talk about why that advocacy matters."

RIDE BYND is built around the idea that motorcycles may be the connection point, but the real value is in the stories behind the people who ride. The podcast features deeper conversations with athletes, artists, adventurers, industry figures, and other voices from the motorcycle world, with a focus on the experiences that shape them both on and off the bike.

Hosted by Giese, RIDE BYND brings a perspective shaped by years of storytelling work and a long connection to the motorcycle world. His approach to the show is grounded in authentic conversation and real connection, giving guests room to share more than surface-level soundbites.

Of the interview, Giese says, "Scott is not only a personal friend, but someone I have a deep respect for. What he's built with Rider Justice is incredibly important for the motorcycle community. They're deeply involved in the community and truly advocating for and protecting riders in a meaningful way. That's why I'm honored to share his story and help educate fellow riders, because this information is genuinely valuable and can make a real difference in their life."

That approach is reinforced by RIDE BYND's mobile studio, which Giese built to bring the podcast directly to the places where his guests live, work, and ride. By meeting people in environments that feel familiar and meaningful to them, the conversations take on a more personal, comfortable, and honest tone.

O'Sullivan has spent decades helping injured riders and their families, and Rider Justice was created to address the specific issues motorcyclists face after serious crashes. Through legal representation, advocacy, and continued involvement in the motorcycle community, Rider Justice works to support riders both on and off the road.

The full RIDE BYND interview featuring Scott O'Sullivan is available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

About Rider Justice

Rider Justice is a motorcycle law firm and the advocacy arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm. Founded by Scott O'Sullivan, Rider Justice helps injured riders and their families after motorcycle accidents and other serious injury incidents. In addition to motorcycle injury representation, Rider Justice is known for protecting riders' rights and supporting the motorcycle community through education, partnerships, events, and rider-focused initiatives. More information is available at riderjustice.com.

Rider Justice - The motorcycle advocacy arm of the O'Sullivan Law Firm.

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Source: The O'Sullivan Law Firm