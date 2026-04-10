IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers"), filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2026. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company website at http://ihstowers.com/investors or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

IHS Towers will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investorrelations@ihstowers.com.

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has over 37,000 towers across its seven markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260410214290/en/

Contacts:

Enquiry: Investor

Contact Info:

IHS Towers

1 Cathedral Piazza

123 Victoria Street

London, SW1E 5BP

United Kingdom

investorrelations@ihstowers.com

Enquiry: Journalist

Contact Info:

Teneo

The Carter Building

11 Pilgram Street

London, EC4V 6RN

United Kingdom

ihstowers@teneo.com

Enquiry: Other

Contact Info:

IHS Towers

1 Cathedral Piazza

123 Victoria Street

London, SW1E 5BP

United Kingdom

+442081061600

communications@ihstowers.com