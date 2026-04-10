

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market, which stayed positive right through the session on Friday, ended with just a marginal gain as stocks gave up most of their gains past mid- afternoon.



The mood in the market remained positive on hopes the U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks this weekend will result in a positive outcome.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 13,291.80, settled with a gain of 23.72 points or 0.18% at 13,183.28.



Holcim moved up 4.23%. VAT Group ended nearly 3% up, and Sandoz Group climbed 2.43%. Galderma Group, Amrize and Lonza Group gained 1.91%, 1.83% and 1.74%, respectively.



Zurich Insurance Group fell 4.1%. Lindt & Spruengli drifted down 1.49% and Kuehne + Nagel lost 1.01%.



In economic news, Swiss consumers remained more pessimistic at the end of the first quarter, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed.



The consumer sentiment index dropped to -43.0 in March from -30.4 in the previous month. The expected score was -32. Moreover, this was lowest reading since December 2023, when it was -44.0.



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