Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) ("TMX Group"), announces that it has filed an updated English version of its management information circular (the "Amended Circular") with respect to its annual and special general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on May 5, 2026 to correct clerical errors that were made in the English version of the previously filed circular that was mailed to the shareholders of TMX Group and posted on SEDAR+ and https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2009 on April 2, 2026.

The Amended Circular has been amended to correct the following section references in Appendix "A" - TMX Group Limited Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan:

the reference to "Section 5.3" in Section 5.4(b)(viii) has been replaced with "Section 5.4"; and

the reference to "Section 5.3" in Section 5.4(d) has been replaced with "Section 5.4".

Except as described above, the Amended Circular remains unchanged from the previously filed circular that was mailed to the shareholders of TMX Group and posted on SEDAR+ and https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2009 on April 2, 2026. The French version of the management information circular did not contain any such clerical errors and has not been amended. A copy of the Amended Circular is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on our website at www.tmx.com and at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2009. Shareholders may also contact TMX Group by email at TMXshareholder@tmx.com to request a copy of the Amended Circular.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292012

Source: TMX Group Limited