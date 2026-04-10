Toronto, Ontario and Haifa, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) ("NurExone" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries, today announced that Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research ("WTR") Insights Conference taking place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 11:50 a.m. ET.

The discussion is expected to cover NurExone's exosome-based therapeutic platform, recent corporate developments, and strategic priorities.

The WTR Insights Conference is a virtual event designed for investors seeking direct access to company management teams and differentiated insights across innovative businesses.

Investors may register for the event here.

About WTR

Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTCQB and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", "should", "could", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to: (i) the Company's participation in the Water Tower Research Insights Conference and the timing and content of the Company's presentation and related discussions; (ii) the anticipated focus of the discussion (including the Company's platform, corporate developments and strategic priorities); and (iii) the Company's expectations regarding the development, regulatory pathway, and potential future commercialization of its product candidates and technologies.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: the conference proceeding as scheduled (including the format, agenda and speaker availability); the accuracy and continued relevance of the Company's publicly disclosed scientific and regulatory information; the Company's ability to execute its development plans on anticipated timelines; and the availability of resources (including personnel, manufacturing capabilities and financing) required to advance its business objectives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially, including, without limitation: changes to the conference schedule, format or participation; the risk that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical results; regulatory risks and uncertainties (including the timing and outcome of regulatory interactions and approvals); clinical trial and development risks; manufacturing and quality risks; competitive, market and business risks; and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure filings, including its annual information form dated August 27, 2024, available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292007

Source: Water Tower Research