Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (the "Company" or "ImagineAR") today announced a strategic operational update in response to current market conditions.

The Company has elected to temporarily suspend active operations of its augmented reality platform (the "AR Platform") as part of a broader initiative to optimize capital allocation and enhance long-term shareholder value. The AR Platform will be maintained in a ready state, preserving the ability to re-engage operations as market conditions evolve.

During this period, ImagineAR will focus its resources on strengthening and expanding its intellectual property portfolio, while actively pursuing strategic partnerships, licensing opportunities, and transactions aligned with high-growth technology sectors.

Management believes this disciplined approach positions the Company to maximize the value of its technology assets while maintaining flexibility to capitalize on future market opportunities.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) has developed an "AR-as-a-Service" platform that enables sports teams and organizations of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode software development kit ("SDK").

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please email info@imaginear.com, or visit www.imagineAR.com.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's plans with its AR platform and patent portfolio, and the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291946

Source: Imagine AR Inc.