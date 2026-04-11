

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google's raising the subscription prices for YouTube Premium plans here in the U.S. New users could see increases of up to $4 a month, and current subscribers will notice these changes in their June 2026 billing cycle.



Here's the breakdown: the individual plan will go up to $15.99 a month from $13.99, the family plan will increase to $26.99 from $22.99, the Lite plan will jump to $8.99 from $7.99, and Music Premium will rise to $11.99 from $10.99. This is the first significant price bump in a few years, following increases in 2022 and 2023.



Google has started emailing existing users about the changes, explaining that the price hike is necessary to keep improving service quality and to support creators and artists on the platform. So far, there hasn't been a broad public announcement about these changes.



While these price increases aren't huge, they might not sit well with some users, especially since YouTube and Google have been doing well financially. Of course, subscribers can still cancel, pause their memberships, or take advantage of discounted annual plans to help manage costs.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News