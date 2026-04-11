Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Ms. Heidi Gutte as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective February 13, 2026 ("Change Date"). Ms. Gutte agreed to stay on with the Company from the Change Date in a consulting capacity to assist with the Company's year-end filings. Mr. Chris Wensley was appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective as of the Change Date.

Effective, April 1, 2026, the Company has appointed Mr. Robert Suttie as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Suttie is the President of Marrelli Support Services ("Marrelli"), bringing with him almost thirty years of financial reporting experience, ten of which were in public accounting prior to his tenure with Marrelli. He specializes in management advisory services, accounting and the financial disclosure needs of Marrelli's public client base. In this capacity, Mr. Suttie also serves as Chief Financial Officer or director for a number of TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director, Chris Wensley, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Rob to the Gold Runner management team. His experience will be invaluable as we progress toward our objective of being a leading mineral exploration company."

The Board of Directors thanks Ms. Gutte for her service and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"

Chris Wensley, Director & Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the exploration and development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292043

Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.