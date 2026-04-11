Dividenden-Radar: Finnischer Holzriese UPM-Kymmene mit mächtigem Cashflow
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|Dividenden-Radar: Finnischer Holzriese UPM-Kymmene mit mächtigem Cashflow
|Dividenden-Radar: Finnischer Holzriese UPM-Kymmene mit mächtigem Cashflo
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|Fr
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (10.04.2026)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC US00751Y1064 0,25 USD 0,2136 EUR ALM BRAND A/S DK0015250344 0,66 DKK 0,0883 EUR ALMA MEDIA OYJ FI0009013114 - 0...
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|Do
|Henrik Ehrnrooth re-elected as UPM-Kymmene Board Chair
|Do
|UPM-KYMMENE OYJ: Henrik Ehrnrooth to continue as the Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation
|Do
|UPM-Kymmene Oyj: Decisions of UPM-Kymmene Corporation's Annual General Meeting
|UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Decisions of the Annual General Meeting) April 9, 2026 at 16:15 EESTHELSINKI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM-Kymmene Corporation's Annual...
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|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
|26,720
|-0,07 %