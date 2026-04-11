Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 11.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
0,01% von 1 BILLIONEN USD = 100 MILLIONEN USD - Und UberDoc ist gerade erst an die Börse gegangen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQPG | ISIN: CA29446Y5020 | Ticker-Symbol: 1LRC
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 21:39
12,855 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOX GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOX GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,82012,90013:03
12,77512,93510.04.
ACCESS Newswire
11.04.2026 15:38 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street Broadcasts on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST Featuring IGC Pharma, Vivos Therapeutics, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, and Equinox Gold

Special continuing M&A Segment with Senior M&A Partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Frank Aquila

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 11, 2026 / New to The Street announces its latest nationally broadcast episode airing tonight at 6:30 PM EST as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television across the United States, with additional distribution throughout MENA and Latin America.

This week's episode features executive interviews and company insights from:

  • IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC)

  • Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS)

  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACXP)

  • Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

Each segment provides viewers with direct access to company leadership, strategic developments, and forward-looking initiatives across biotechnology, healthcare, and natural resources sectors.

The broadcast also features OUR SPECIAL CONTINUING M&A SEGMENT with Senior M&A Partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Frank Aquila, delivering expert insight into global mergers and acquisitions activity, capital markets dynamics, and strategic dealmaking trends shaping today's corporate environment.

The show is sponsored by featured commercial segments from:

  • DataVault AI Inc. (DVLT)

  • Synergy CHC Corp.

  • CISO Global Inc. (CISO)

  • YY Group Holding Limited (YYGH)

  • PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV)

  • Virtuix Holdings (VTIX)

  • NRx Pharma (NRXP)

New to The Street continues to distinguish itself by combining national television exposure weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, a 4.5M+ subscriber YouTube audience, and iconic outdoor billboard placements across Times Square and the New York Financial District, delivering a powerful, integrated media platform for public companies.

About New to The Street
New to The Street is a premier financial media brand with over 17 years of experience producing long-form sponsored programming featuring innovative public and private companies. Broadcasting weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, and amplified across one of the largest financial YouTube channels, the platform delivers unmatched reach across television, digital, social, and outdoor media.

NewsOut Channel https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=6PPG9ioCJDSsogUP and New to The Street T.V https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=o4nG1fsuyPzUjv6X COMBINED AUDIENCE Over 5.2M subscribers.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-broadcasts-on-bloomberg-television-at-6-30-pm-est-featuring-1156847

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.