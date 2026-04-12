

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) reported promising results from the Phase 2 IMGN853-0420 trial evaluating mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (ELAHERE) in combination with carboplatin, followed by mirvetuximab soravtansine monotherapy. In patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer (PSOC) who had ?50% folate receptor alpha (FR?) expression, the regimen achieved an objective response rate of 62.7%. Importantly, the safety profile remained consistent with prior findings, underscoring the tolerability of this antibody-drug conjugate approach.



These findings highlight the potential of mirvetuximab soravtansine across the ovarian cancer treatment continuum, particularly in FR?-positive populations where targeted therapy can make a meaningful impact. The data presentation is scheduled during the Rapid-Fire Oral III: Translational and ADC session on Sunday, April 12 at 12:32 PM ET, offering an important opportunity to discuss how this therapy could reshape treatment strategies for platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.



ABBV closed at $207.94, down $4.46 or 2.10% on April 10. After hours, the stock showed a slight recovery, trading at $208.20, up $0.26 or 0.13%.



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