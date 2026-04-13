Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold, Silber, Royalties: Portfoliowert bis 50 Mio. USD? Warum diese Gold-Microcap jetzt auffällt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DRQQ | ISIN: US78137L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: YO9
Frankfurt
10.04.26 | 21:55
4,195 Euro
-2,78 % -0,120
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RUMBLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUMBLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 06:10 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Association for Competitive Technology: UK Startups Come to London to Rumble With Policymakers

More than 30 Founders and Entrepreneurs to Meet with MPs, Peers, and Civil Service on the Needs of the UK's Small Tech Communit

London, United Kingdom, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Kingdom has a vibrant and diverse startup and small tech ecosystem that drives significant economic output and supports more than 400,000 jobs. The next step is ensuring these businesses can scale, not just start. For UK startups, regulation and investment are closely linked. More can be done to nurture and scale the groundbreaking companies developing and building the next generation of transformative tech in the UK.

This week, 36 founders and tech startup leaders representing 30 ACT member companies from across the UK are in London for in-person meetings with Members of Parliament, Peers, and other Government officials. As UK regulators continue to develop a collaborative and pro-growth approach to digital regulation, direct insight from startups, scaleups, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is invaluable.

'When policymakers in Parliament and the Ministries understand the practical impacts of regulation, they can reduce barriers to growth instead of erecting new ones', said Stephen Tulip, UK Country Manager of ACT. 'Policymakers can achieve their goals of increasing UK competitiveness and prosperity by creating an environment where small tech teams can thrive. Our members are the experts on what small tech teams need.'

ACT and its member companies will hone in on five key asks to policymakers:

  • Build a better path to finance and funding opportunities for SMEs;
  • Reform standard-essential patent (SEP) licensing to increase transparency and reduce litigation costs for emerging technologies, including AI and the internet of things (IoT);
  • Protect the current dynamic and competitive online digital marketplace from overly broad or vague implementation of policy that will slow down SMEs;
  • Establish a risk-based regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI) that balances innovation and oversight;
  • Avoid weakening privacy and security protections, like end-to-end encryption, that will erode consumer trust and hurt SMEs.

ACT Member Companies Attending Global App Economy Conference:

AlterSapiensFootfalls and HeartbeatsQube Catalyst
AppnalysisiimproQuokka
ASK DTINSINTOShoo
a jar of insightsKinSkillora Sports
Beechat Network Systems LtdManulytica LtdStars Edge Ltd
BR Tech LtdMontPacSynkit
Deriskly AIMyPrintPodTL Tech Ltd
DIIISCONebula LimitedTwelve Oaks Software/App Audits
Faileas LtdNOMW Health LimitedUndisclosed DNA
Factoree LtdNuke From Orbit

###

About ACT:
ACT is a global technology trade association representing startups, scaleups, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). We work directly with our members worldwide to advocate for a policy environment that takes into account their real-world challenges and supports innovation, access to capital, job creation, and the ability of small technology companies to grow and compete globally.

About ACT's Global App Economy Conference
For nearly two decades, ACT's Global App Economy Conferences (GAEC) have brought our startup and small tech members together for three days of founder-to-founder networking and direct engagement with policymakers on the rules shaping the digital economy. By giving startups, scaleups, and tech-driven small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access and resources to share their stories directly with policymakers, our members can advocate for clear, streamlined rules that allow innovative companies to build and scale across borders. Read more about our GAEC: UK 2026 policy priorities.



Jack Fleming Association for Competitive Technology (ACT) +1 310 846 7789 jfleming@actonline.org

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.