

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to 5-day lows of 0.7017 against the U.S. dollar and 1.6638 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 0.7062 and 1.6596, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slid to 4-day lows of 112.07 and 0.9737 from Friday's closing quotes of 112.50 and 0.9775, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.2081 against the NZ dollar, from last week's closing value of 1.2101.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.71 against the greenback, 1.67 against the euro, 110.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the loonie and 1.19 against the kiwi.



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