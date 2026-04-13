

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to 5-day lows of 0.5801 against the U.S. dollar and 2.0121 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 0.5836 and 2.0082, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi slid to a 4-day low of 92.65 from Friday's closing value of 92.97.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 2.03 against the euro and 91.00 against the yen.



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