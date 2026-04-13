Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Miscellaneous
ADS-TEC Energy HQ
ADS-TEC Energy reports preliminary and unaudited financial results
NÜRTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) (the "Company"), a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced its preliminary and unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the year 2025, covering the period ended December 31, 2025.
Financial Overview
Business Development
Building for the Future
In line with its strategic priorities to implement a sustainable long-term capital structure, the Company is assessing financing options to support its future business over time, which may include bonds, bilateral loans or other debt facilities.
Income Statement
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
About ADS-TEC Energy
Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The Company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to future performance, the development and scaling of its business lines, including EV charging, Commercial & Industrial, large scale battery projects, Own & Operate activities, service and software offerings, and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities, as well as the Company's ability to successfully execute its strategic transition toward a more diversified and recurring revenue-based business model. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: risks related to demand for EV charging and energy storage solutions and the continued adoption of electric vehicles; risks related to inventory levels and the Company's ability to sell products at anticipated prices and within expected timeframes; risks that the Company's order backlog may not be realized as expected, including as a result of delays, modifications or cancellations; risks associated with the development of large scale battery projects, such as the ability to obtain permits, achieve ready-to-build status, secure grid connection and supply chain arrangements, and complete construction and commercialization; risks related to the Company's reliance on strategic partnerships and the potential for disruption, underperformance or termination of such arrangements; the Company's ability to secure additional financing; the Company's ability to access sufficient liquidity in the near term to sustain operations and execute its strategy; risks relating to the capital-intensive nature of the Own & Operate model, including utilization risk and the ability to recover upfront investments; risks related to customer adoption, retention and service performance; supply chain constraints, reliance on key suppliers and contractors, and risks of delays, cost overruns or disruptions in project execution; competition and technological developments in the EV charging and battery storage markets; the Company's dependence on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of revenues; potential reductions in governmental incentives supporting EV adoption; unexpected delays in product development or commercialization; the Company's ability to expand geographically and build scalable processes; the risk that the Company's technology could have undetected defects or errors; as well as general macroeconomic, regulatory and market conditions, including inflation, interest rates, geopolitical developments and changes in energy and environmental regulation. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties will be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|72622 Nürtingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ads-tec.de
|EQS News ID:
|2306768
|End of News
|EQS News Service