Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Statement
MEDIA RELEASE
Basel, 13 April 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today celebrates the 20th anniversary of European regulatory approval for Omnitrope (somatropin) as the world's first-ever biosimilar medicine.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2306216
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2306216 13.04.2026 CET/CEST