Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
MEDIA RELEASE
Basel, 22 June 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ / OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, will host its 2026 capital markets day for investors and analysts:
The formal part of the event, webcast live, will begin at 13:30. In-person attendance will be by invitation only on a first-come, first-served basis; invitations will be distributed in due course. Details of how to access the live webcast are available here.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2350110
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2350110 22.06.2026 CET/CEST