Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Conference

Sandoz to host capital markets day: maximising Sandoz value in its golden decade for biosimilars



22.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE

Basel, 22 June 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ / OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, will host its 2026 capital markets day for investors and analysts: Tuesday, 8 September

13:30-17:00 UK time

London Stock Exchange

In-person and live webcast The formal part of the event, webcast live, will begin at 13:30. In-person attendance will be by invitation only on a first-come, first-served basis; invitations will be distributed in due course. Details of how to access the live webcast are available here .



In addition, Sandoz plans to host an investor and analyst site visit in Slovenia from 9-10 November, providing further insight into the Company's new biosimilars development and supply-chain hub. Attendance will be by invitation only on a first-come, first-served basis; invitations will be distributed in due course. The event will not be webcasted.



DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.



CONTACTS Global Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com Investor.Relations@sandoz.com Alexis Kalomparis +41 79 279 0285 Craig Marks +44 7818 942 383 Chris Lewis +49 174 244 9501 Tamara Hackl +41 79 790 5217 Gregor Rodehueser +49 170 574 3200 Silvia Siegfried +41 79 795 9061





End of Media Release

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