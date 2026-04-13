Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the article L. 233-8 II of the French "Code de Commerce" and the article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or "AMF") General Regulation, Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) ("Innate" or the "Company") releases its total number of shares outstanding as well as its voting rights as of April 9, 2026:

Total number of shares outstanding: 93,860,680 shares including: 93,847,763 5,336 7,581 ordinary shares Preferred Shares 2016 Preferred Shares 2017 Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): Total number of exercisable voting rights (2): 94,484,443 94,465,868

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended. The total number of theoretical voting rights includes voting rights attached to AGAP 2016, i.e. 130 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-1 and 111 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-2. No voting rights attached to AGAP 2017.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or "net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares held in treasury by the Company, with suspended voting rights. It is released so as to ensure that the market is adequately informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Leveraging its expertise on antibody-engineering and innovative target identification, Innate Pharma is developing innovative and differentiated next-generation antibody therapeutics.

Innate Pharma is advancing a portfolio of differentiated potential first and/or best-in-class assets, focused on areas of high unmet medical need, including IPH4502, a differentiated Nectin-4 ADC developed in solid tumors, lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody developed in cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, and monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A antibody developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer.

Innate Pharma has established collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as renowned academic and research institutions, to advance innovation in immuno-oncology.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Information about Innate Pharma shares

ISIN code

Ticker code

LEI FR0010331421 Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer on forward-looking information and risk factors

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF"), which is available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Innate Pharma's website (www.innate-pharma.com), and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or SEC, or otherwise made public by the Company. References to the Company's website and the AMF website are included for information only and the content contained therein, or that can be accessed through them, are not incorporated by reference into, and do not constitute a part of, this press release.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260412718494/en/

Contacts:

For additional information, please contact:

Investors Media Relations

Innate Pharma

Stéphanie Cornen

stephanie.cornen@innate-pharma.fr

Investor Relations

investors@innate-pharma.fr

Media

communication@innate-pharma.com