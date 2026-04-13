BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Results of Elections

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

13 April 2026

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

Results of Elections

The Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the " Company") announces that, in connection with the proposed combination with BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc, to be implemented by way of a scheme of reconstruction and members' voluntary winding up of the Company under section 110 of the Insolvency Act (the " Scheme"), elections for a total of 38,939,252 Ordinary Shares have been received for the Cash Option in connection with the Scheme.

The Cash Option, which is limited, in aggregate, to 38 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue (being 28,512,678 Ordinary Shares), was therefore oversubscribed. Accordingly, the Basic Entitlement of all Shareholders who have validly elected for the Cash Option will be satisfied in full and Excess Applications for the Cash Option will be scaled back into New BRSC Shares on a pro rata basis. Excess Applications will be satisfied to the extent of approximately 45.47 per cent. of the Excess Applications made.

In accordance with the Scheme, eligible Shareholders that made no Election, or have had elections for the Cash Option scaled back, have been deemed to have elected for the Rollover Option.

The Shares will be reclassified as follows:

46,520,686 Ordinary Shares with "A" rights, being the right to receive New BRSC Shares; and

28,512,678 Ordinary Shares with "B" rights, being the right to receive cash.

Applications have been made to the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for the Ordinary Shares to be reclassified for listing purposes with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 15 April 2026. The listing of the Company's Reclassified Shares is expected to be suspended at 7.30 a.m. on 16 April 2026.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 20 February 2026 (the " Circular"), unless the context otherwise requires.

The Circular is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/a/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/uk/thrg .

END

Enquiries:

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

James Will via FTI Consulting+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Winterflood Securities Limited +44 (0)20 3100 0000

Financial Adviser to BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

Neil Langford / Rose Ramsden / Sophia Bechev (Corporate Finance)

Darren Willis / Innes Urquhart (Corporate Sales)

FTI Consulting+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Ed Berry, Ed Knight, Maxime Lopes

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited +44 (0)20 7743 1098

Kevin Mayger, Company Secretary to BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

This announcement is not for publication or distribution in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.