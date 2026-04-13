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WKN: 931633 | ISIN: SE0000725624 | Ticker-Symbol: KM8
Berlin
30.12.25 | 08:08
0,150 Euro
+2,74 % +0,004
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JLT MOBILE COMPUTERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JLT MOBILE COMPUTERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 08:10 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) Publishes 2025 Annual Report

Växjö, Sweden, April 13,2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading provider of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its 2025 annual report today.

Report in brief

  • Order intake SEK 142M (103M)
  • Net sales SEK 131M (118M)
  • Operating profit SEK -1.9M (-9.7M)
  • Profit after tax SEK -2.5M (-7.7M)
  • Cash flow SEK +3.7M (+6.8M)
  • No dividend proposed 0 (0)

Summary

2025 was a year characterized by both strong commercial progress and a continued challenging market picture. Despite geopolitical uncertainty, weak demand in our largest segment and significant currency effects, JLT performed stably and better than the industry as a whole.

The strong increase in order intake and several strategic deals show that our premium position is strong, while cost savings, portfolio renewal and broader market exposure have strengthened our resilience.

This year's result is thus not only a recovery, but also an acknowledgment that our long-term priorities create sustainable value and provide a solid platform for the market's expected recovery in 2026.

The annual report is attached to this press release and published on JLT's website, jltmobile.com.

Printed copies, English and Swedish, can be requested over email to info@jltmobile.com, by phone: +46 470 53 03 00 ext. 5 (weekdays 9.00-16.00 CETor by mail to the following address:

JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ)
Isbjörnsvägen 3
352 45 Växjö, SWEDEN

Additional financial information is available online on JLT's investor pages.

Reader Enquiries

JLT Mobile Computers Group		Certified Adviser
Per Holmberg, CEOEminova Fondkommission AB
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com		adviser@eminova.se
www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

Attachment

  • JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) 2025 Annual Report

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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