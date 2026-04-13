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Montag, 13.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold, Silber, Royalties: Portfoliowert bis 50 Mio. USD? Warum diese Gold-Microcap jetzt auffällt
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WKN: 865047 | ISIN: GB0004052071 | Ticker-Symbol: H11
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 07:30
46,980 Euro
-2,08 % -1,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HALMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,16047,64008:55
0,0000,00008:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HALMA
HALMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HALMA PLC46,980-2,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.