The strategic framework agreement deepens the long-standing partnership, leveraging Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing to identify new opportunities of collaboration in the discovery of new therapies for skin diseases.

Almirall joins the 'BSC Connects' program to foster public-private collaboration and enhance its R&D capabilities.

The alliance strengthens Almirall's innovation strategy by integrating disruptive technologies to develop advanced dermatological treatments.

Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, have announced an expanded collaboration with the Barcelona Supercomputing Center Centro Nacional de Supercomputación (BSC CNS). This new framework agreement strengthens their partnership, aiming to accelerate research and development in medical dermatology by applying advanced supercomputing, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Artificial Intelligence.

The collaboration is a testament to Almirall's commitment to pushing the boundaries of science to address the needs of patients with skin conditions. It builds on previous successful R&D joint projects and is framed within the broader research collaboration between BSC and Almirall. The partnership is a key pillar of Almirall's innovation strategy, which focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technology and collaborative ecosystems to develop novel treatments.

As part of the enhanced partnership, Almirall will join 'BSC Connects', a strategic initiative launched by BSC designed to bridge advanced scientific knowledge with industry leaders. Participation in this program will provide Almirall with access to personalized training, cutting-edge technologies, and tailored support for co-developing innovative R&D projects throughout 2026. This will enable Almirall to further integrate disruptive technologies throughout its R&D pipeline and development processes, ultimately benefiting patients.

The partnership empowers professionals from both institutions to tackle research and dermatological challenges. By capitalizing on the scientific talent of BSC and Almirall, the BSC Connect collaboration framework will drive the identification of innovative technologies with high-impact potential and provide an opportunity to establish direct collaboration on scientific topics of mutual interest, ranging from genomics to digital twins and drug design.

"Our passion for medical dermatology drives us to constantly seek innovative solutions that can make a real difference in patients' lives" stated Dr. Karl Ziegelbauer, Chief Scientific Officer at Almirall. "Strengthening our collaboration with a world-class institution like BSC is a crucial step in our journey. By combining their expertise in supercomputing and AI with our deep understanding of dermatology, we are creating a powerful synergy to accelerate the development of the next generation of skin treatments. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of being at the forefront of science and technology to transform patients' lives and represents a key pillar in accelerating our ability to discover and develop innovative therapies."

BSC is a leading international research center and a key player in the European supercomputing infrastructure. The 'BSC Connects' initiative aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where strategic partners from industry and academia can collaborate to tackle complex challenges and drive technological advancement.

As Mateo Valero, Director of BSC, stated "This agreement with Almirall, within the framework of the BSC Connects program, is an example of how supercomputing and artificial intelligence can be placed at the service of industry to generate a real impact on people's health. BSC and Almirall share a vision of collaboration rooted in a broader research partnership and the use of technology as a driver of innovation. Together we can contribute to advancing the field of medical dermatology by providing tools and capabilities that make a real difference."

BSC Connects: Bringing BSC Knowledge to Business

BSC Connects is the business immersion program of the BSC, designed to drive public-private collaboration and accelerate knowledge transfer between science and industry. The initiative enables companies and institutions to access the BSC's scientific expertise, technology, and supercomputing capabilities. This includes specialized training, the development of use cases, opportunities for collaboration on European projects, and strategic networking within its innovation community.

The program offers a structured approach that spans from identifying technological challenges to evaluating and optimizing results. It incorporates joint communication efforts, the promotion of use cases, and participation in international events and forums. By doing so, it acts as a bridge between the BSC's scientific talent and the innovation ecosystem, facilitating the development of high-impact strategic projects.

About BSC

BSC is one of the leading supercomputing centers in Europe and hosts one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, MareNostrum 5. The center specialises in High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and its role is twofold: to provide supercomputing infrastructure and services to Spanish and European scientists, and to generate knowledge and technology for transfer to society. BSC's research focuses on the fields of computer sciences, life sciences, Earth sciences, computer applications in science and engineering, and computational social sciences and humanities. The BSC Consortium is made up of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities of the Government of Spain (60%), the Department of Research and Universities of the Generalitat de Catalunya (30%) and the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (10%). The center manages the Spanish Supercomputing Network (RES) and is the hosting entity of EuroHPC JU, the initiative that leads large-scale investment in and deployment of HPC in Europe. For more information: www.bsc.es

About Almirall

Almirall is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We are at the forefront of science to deliver ground-breaking, differentiated medical dermatology innovations that address patients' needs.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2025: €1114.5 MM, over 2100 employees globally. Almirall products help to improve the lives of patients every day and are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.almirall.com

Legal notice:

This document includes only summary information and is not intended to be exhaustive. The facts, figures, and opinions contained in this document, in addition to the historical ones, are "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on the information currently available and the best estimates and assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. These statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Company. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those declared by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly waives any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, goals, or estimates contained in this document to reflect any changes in the assumptions, events, or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based, unless required by the applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413473335/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications:

corporate.communication@almirall.com

Phone: +34 93 291 35 08

Investor Relations

investors@almirall.com

Phone: (+34) 93 291 30 87