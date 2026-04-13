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WKN: A0MU8Y | ISIN: ES0157097017 | Ticker-Symbol: E2Z
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 09:23
12,920 Euro
-0,46 % -0,060
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
IBEX MEDIUM CAP
1-Jahres-Chart
ALMIRALL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALMIRALL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,90012,94009:31
12,90012,94009:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALMIRALL
ALMIRALL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALMIRALL SA12,920-0,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.