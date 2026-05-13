Das Instrument 7HW0 SE0027099078 WYLD NETWORKS AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2026The instrument 7HW0 SE0027099078 WYLD NETWORKS AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026Das Instrument 2GG FR0011208693 GOLD BY GOLD EO -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2026The instrument 2GG FR0011208693 GOLD BY GOLD EO -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2026Das Instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2026The instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2026Das Instrument C0Q CH0198251305 COCA-COLA HBC NA.SF 6,70 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2026The instrument C0Q CH0198251305 COCA-COLA HBC NA.SF 6,70 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2026Das Instrument 9FV GB00BLPK4430 ECOFIN US REN.IN. DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2026The instrument 9FV GB00BLPK4430 ECOFIN US REN.IN. DL -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026Das Instrument 93G NL00150001S5 KINGFISH COMPANY EO -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2026The instrument 93G NL00150001S5 KINGFISH COMPANY EO -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026Das Instrument PHIA US5004723038 KONINKL. PHILIPS ADR -,20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2026The instrument PHIA US5004723038 KONINKL. PHILIPS ADR -,20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026