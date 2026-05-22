Wyld Networks AB: Wyld Networks AB (publ) Interim Report Q1 2026

First quarter 2026 (compared to the same period last year)

• Net sales amounted to TSEK 59 (506).

• Total income amounted to TSEK 93 (2,050).

• Total operating expenses were reduced by 22%, costs amounted to TSEK -5,530 (-7,064)

• Operating loss amounted to TSEK -5,437 (-5,014).

• Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.008 (-0.008)

Dear Shareholders,

During Q1 2026, we have implemented a comprehensive cost reduction program to adapt the organization and create better conditions for future growth. This work has been crucial in strengthening the company's financial position and focusing our resources on the areas where we see the greatest potential to create shareholder value. Through a more efficient organization, we are better equipped to take advantage of the commercial opportunities that are now emerging.

The most significant thing that has happened in recent months is that we have identified a new area of use for Wyld Networks AB's products in the drone segment. The solution is based on existing hardware and software from Wyld Networks, where only minor customizations are required for integration with drone systems. The interest from drone manufacturers has been great, which has led to the establishment of a joint venture between Wyld Networks AB and OKT Technology AB. Being able to use our existing technology in a new segment not only means shorter lead times to the market, but also a more cost-effective way to expand our business.

OKT Technology AB contributes with system expertise and established customer relationships with drone manufacturers, especially in Ukraine. The collaboration has already resulted in a first pilot order from a Ukrainian drone manufacturer. At the same time, discussions are now being held with several other drone manufacturers about future integrations and collaborations. The initial tests with DSS (Drone Satellite System) have worked well, further strengthening our belief in the solution's commercial potential and usability in operational environments.

The ability to use Wyld Network's satellite-based modules in drones opens up for significant volumes in the future. Based on our and others' estimates, the annual production of drones in Ukraine is expected to amount to approximately 7 million units. We estimate that our technology is relevant to about 20 percent of these, corresponding to about 1.4 million devices per year. With an estimated sales price of approximately USD 350 per unit, this means an addressable market of approximately USD 500 million.

The fact that the system is developed and produced in the Western world is also considered a clear competitive advantage in the market. The pilot order represents an important first step in verifying the solution's functionality and commercial potential. Our ambition is that this can be quickly followed by additional orders and a gradual scale-up of production in line with demand.

This naturally leads to the next step in the process. Given OKT Technology's expertise in system integration and their close relationships with customers in the drone sector, we see a merger between the companies as a logical and strategic step. Such a combination gives Wyld Networks a new business area with potential for volume sales and at the same time creates opportunities to expand sales to more markets in the Western world in the long term. A merger also enables further synergies in product development, market processing and delivery capacity. Together, the companies can offer a more complete solution to customers and thereby further strengthen their competitiveness.

I look forward to continuing to develop the company together with our employees, partners and shareholders.

Best regards,

Kjell Olovsson

Executive Director

Wyld Networks AB (publ)

Significant events during the first quarter of 2026

On March 16, the Board of Directors announces that Mats L Andersson is resigning at his own request.

During the first quarter, Wyld Networks has implemented a comprehensive cost reduction program that has delivered clear results and reduced personnel costs from SEK 4.1 million in Q1 2025 to SEK 2.94 million in Q1 2026, a decrease of 28%. After non-recurring costs for redundancies and severance pay, personnel costs are now around SEK 0.5 million per month. At the same time, Wyld has secured its product development expertise and moved testing and production to a more flexible cost structure, which has pushed down the burn rate significantly.

Significant events after the end of the period

On April 1, shareholders in Wyld Network propose to acquire OKT Technology AB for a purchase price of SEK 7.5 million, which will be paid with newly issued shares in Wyld Network through a non-cash issue. The subscription price is proposed to be the same as in the rights issue.

On April 1, shareholders in Wyld Network propose that the Company shall be further capitalized through a rights issue, which if fully subscribed can provide the Company with SEK 16.2 million before issue costs. The Rights Issue is subject to subscription commitments and guarantee commitments of approximately 65%. The terms and conditions are proposed as follows, shareholders who on the record date 13 May 2026 are entered in the share register as shareholders in Wyld Networks are proposed to receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company. One (1) subscription right is proposed to entitle the holder to subscribe for eighteen (18) new shares. The subscription price is proposed to amount to SEK 0.15 per share.

On 1 April, the Company announces that it has renegotiated the interest rate and maturity date for the existing loan facility of SEK 6.7 million and intends to amortise SEK 2.0 million on the existing loan facility.

On April 21, the company announces that it has entered into an agreement on a bridge loan of SEK 1.5 million to cover working capital.

On April 24, the shareholder and board member Scott Moore now proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting on May 6, 2026 resolves on the election of Louise Heijne and Andreas Dahlén as new Board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The first live tests with the slightly modified Wyld system for drone applications, DSS (Drone Satellite System), have been carried out. The results show that the solution worked satisfactorily and in accordance with the set specification. This strengthens our conviction that the technical solution has good conditions to work effectively in the real operating environment in which it is intended to be used.

This information is such that Wyld Networks AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, at 20:00 CET on 22 May 2026