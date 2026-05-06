Wyld Networks AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Wyld Networks AB (publ) held on 6 May 2026

Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Wyld Networks AB (publ) held on 6 May 2026

An extraordinary general meeting of Wyld Networks AB (publ) ("Wyld Networks" or the "Company") was held on Wednesday 6 May 2026, at Jakobsgatan 8 in Stockholm. The following main resolutions were passed at the extraordinary general meeting.

Election of new board members

In accordance with a shareholder proposal, Louise Heijne and Andreas Dahlén were elected as new members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Scott Moore was appointed Chairman of the Board. Following the election, the Board of Directors thus consists of Louise Heijne, Andreas Dahlén, Kjell Olovsson and Scott Moore, with Scott Moore as Chairman of the Board.

Resolution to amend the Articles of Association

In accordance with a shareholder proposal, a resolution was passed to amend the articles of association to enable the rights issue and the share issue in-kind previously announced by the Company on 1 April 2026. It was therefore resolved that the Company's articles of association be amended so that the share capital shall be not less than SEK 11,250,000 and not more than SEK 45,000,000, and that the number of shares shall be not less than 125,000,000 and not more than 500,000,000.

Resolution on a new issue with preferential rights for shareholders (the "Rights Issue")

It was resolved, in accordance with a shareholder proposal, to carry out a rights issue of a maximum of 107,759,898 shares, entailing an increase in share capital of a maximum of SEK 9,698,390.82.

As announced on 1 April 2026, anyone registered as a shareholder in Wyld Networks on the record date of 13 May 2026 will have preferential rights to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue in proportion to their existing shareholding. Each existing share in the Company entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right. One (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for eighteen (18) new shares. The subscription price per share is SEK 0.15 per share. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 16.2 million before issue costs. The subscription period for the Rights Issue runs from 18 May 2026 to 1 June 2026 inclusive.

In the event that not all shares are subscribed for on the basis of subscription rights, the Board of Directors shall, within the limits of the maximum amount of the Rights Issue, decide on the allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights (i.e. without preferential rights), in which case allocation shall take place in the following order:

In the first instance , to those who have subscribed for shares on the basis of subscription rights, regardless of whether the subscriber was a shareholder on the record date for the Rights Issue or not, and in the event of oversubscription, pro rata in relation to the number of shares subscribed for on the basis of subscription rights, and to the extent that this is not possible, by drawing lots.

, to those who have subscribed for shares on the basis of subscription rights, regardless of whether the subscriber was a shareholder on the record date for the Rights Issue or not, and in the event of oversubscription, pro rata in relation to the number of shares subscribed for on the basis of subscription rights, and to the extent that this is not possible, by drawing lots. In the second instance , to those who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights, and in the event of oversubscription, pro rata in relation to the number of shares applied for in the application, and to the extent that this is not possible, by drawing lots.

, to those who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights, and in the event of oversubscription, pro rata in relation to the number of shares applied for in the application, and to the extent that this is not possible, by drawing lots. Thirdly and finally, to the underwriters who have entered into an underwriting agreement in proportion to the size of the underwriting commitment, and to the extent that this is not possible, by drawing lots.

In the event of full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company's share capital will increase by a maximum of approximately SEK 9,698,390.82, from SEK 538,799.49 to SEK 10,237,190.31, and the number of shares will increase by a maximum of 107,759,898 shares, from 5,986,661 shares to 113,746,559 shares. Shareholders who do not participate in the Rights Issue will be subject to a dilution of a maximum of approximately 94.7 per cent.

No prospectus will be drawn up in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish an information document in the form prescribed by the Prospectus Regulation. The information document will be drawn up in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation. The information document is expected to be published on the Company's website, https://wyldnetworks.com/ , before the subscription period commences.

Resolution on a share issue in-kind (the "Issue In-Kind")

It was resolved, in accordance with a shareholder proposal, to carry out a share issue in-kind of a maximum of 50,000,000 shares, entailing an increase in share capital of a maximum of SEK 4,500,000.00. The resolution is conditional upon at least 65 per cent of the shares in the Rights Issue being subscribed for by subscribers.

The shares in the Issue In-Kind may only be subscribed for in accordance with the table below, whereby payment for subscribed shares shall be made by contributing the number of shares in OKT Technology AB (the "Target Company") specified next to the name of each subscriber.

Subscriber Number of shares subscribed for in the Company Number of shares in the Target Company transferred to the Company Kjell Olovsson 15,833,333 475 John Kvarnstrand 15,833,333 475 Chensun Tang 15,833,333 475 Mats Andersson 2,500,001 75 Total 50,000,000 1,500

Payment for shares subscribed for in the Issue In-Kind shall be made by contributing non-cash consideration consisting of shares in the Target Company. The contribution of the non-cash consideration shall take place at the same time as the subscription. The value at which the non-cash consideration is intended to be taken up corresponds to a subscription price per share of approximately SEK 0.15.