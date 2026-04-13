Sitowise Group Plc: Tero Hannuksela appointed SVP at Sitowise Buildings business area and Elisa Rusama appointed Group CHRO

Sitowise Group Plc Changes in board/management/auditors 13 April 2026 at 9.30 am EEST



Tero Hannuksela has been appointed Senior Vice President, Buildings business area, and a member of the Group Executive Management Team as of 1 May 2026. Elisa Rusama has been appointed Group Chief Human Resources Officer and a member of the Group Executive Management Team as of 1 May 2026.

Tero Hannuksela appointed SVP, Buildings Business Area

Tero Hannuksela currently serves as Segment Director for Construction Management and Special Services within Sitowise's Buildings business area. Hannuksela has worked at Sitowise since 2015 in various expert and leadership roles.

- The Buildings business is a strategically important part of Sitowise's overall business. Its development requires both strong business understanding and the ability to renew in a changing market environment. Tero Hannuksela has a strong understanding of the day-to-day operations of the Buildings business, our customers and our expertise, as well as a proven track record in effective leadership in driving business performance. In line with our new strategy, the Buildings business area will focus on accelerating growth, new customer segments, and the development and efficiency of operating models, says Jannis Mikkola, Deputy CEO and Executive Vice President, Technical Consulting at Sitowise.

- I take on the new role with strong commitment and motivation. The operating environment of the construction sector has changed significantly. This requires us to respond to our customers' evolving needs, to expand our operations into new growth segments and to accelerate adoption of AI and automation. Our objective is to develop customer-oriented services and solutions in a way that also supports the long-term profitability of the Buildings business area. The Buildings business has strong expertise and highly experienced professionals, and I look forward to working closely with them and with my Sitowise colleagues to build sustainable growth, Tero Hannuksela continues.

Elisa Rusama appointed Group CHRO

Elisa Rusama currently serves as HR Manager at Sitowise's Infra business area. She joined the company in 2019.

- Our ambition is to be the preferred employer in our industry. Our competitiveness is built on a value-based culture, supporting the development of our people, and our ability to respond to the evolving requirements of expert work. Elisa Rusama brings to the role of Chief People Officer a strong understanding of Sitowise's culture and business, a people-centered leadership approach, and a clear perspective on developing the organization in a way that supports the execution of our strategy," says Anna Wäck, CEO of Sitowise.

- I am excited to step into my new role. Expert work is changing at an accelerating pace, particularly driven by technology and artificial intelligence, which calls for courage to continuously review matters from different perspectives and readiness to renew the way we work. Our key objectives are to attract new top talent, continuously develop expertise, and create an engaging employee experience that supports both wellbeing and high performance. I also want to strengthen Sitowise's community-driven culture, where experts from different fields meet with curiosity and where learning together and supporting one another are part of everyday work, says Elisa Rusama.

In her new role, Rusama succeeds Taija Lehtola, who announced on 30 March 2026 that she will be leaving the company. Lehtola's last working day at Sitowise will be 30 April 2026.

Sitowise Executive Management Team as of 1 May 2026

Anna Wäck, CEO

Jannis Mikkola, Deputy CEO and EVP, Technical Consulting

Elina Väistö, SVP, Infrastructure

Tero Hannuksela, SVP, Buildings

Sami Lankiniemi, SVP, Digital Solutions

Daniel Doeser, EVP, Sweden

Elisa Rusama, CHRO

Sanna Sormaala, CFO

Mikko Korhonen, CTO

CV - Tero Hannuksela

Born: 1983

Education: B.Eng. (UAS), Construction Engineering

Nationality: Finnish

Key work experience

05/2023 - 04/2026, Sitowise, Segment Director (most recently Construction Management and Special Services, Buildings Business Area)

03/2022 - 04/2023, Sitowise, Unit Director (Western and Northern Finland, Renovation Construction)

09/2019 - 04/2023, Sitowise, Development Director (Renovation Construction)

01/2018 - 08/2019, Sitowise, Business Development Manager

02/2015 - 12/2017, Wise Group Finland Ltd, Group Manager, Condition and Indoor Air Quality Specialist

03/2009 - 01/2015, Drytec Oy, Project Manager and Renovation Construction Specialist

05/2007 - 02/2009, Rautaruukki Ltd, Structural Steel Designer and Project Engineer

CV - Elisa Rusama

Born: 1982

M.Sc. (Education), University of Helsinki

Nationality: Finnish

Key work experience

2020-, Sitowise, HR Manager

2019-2020, Sitowise, HR Development Specialist

2014-2019, DHL Express, HR Specialist

2008-2014, Eilakaisla, HR Consultant

Further information:

Anna Wäck, CEO, Sitowise Group Plc, tel. +358 40 670 8282

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.sitowise.com

About Sitowise

Sitowise is a Nordic expert in technical consulting and digital solutions. Our mission is to engineer the foundation of Nordic resilience. We design infrastructure, buildings and cities that stand the test of time and change. We enhance society's operational reliability by developing critical infrastructure and ensure the sustainable use of the environment and natural resources. We operate in three business areas - real estate and buildings, infrastructure, and digital solutions - in Finland and Sweden. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 189 million, and the company employs approximately 1,900 experts. Sitowise Group Plc is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange under the trading symbol SITOWS.