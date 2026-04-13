u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Partnership
Low Earth Orbit signals add increased signal strength, geometry diversity, and robustness to GNSS
Thalwil, Switzerland - April 13, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, is exploring how the introduction of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) signals can complement and integrate with existing Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to support mass-market positioning solutions. The announcement comes following the launch of the European Space Agency's (ESA) first Celeste LEO-PNT demonstration satellites (IOD-1 and IOD-2) on 28 March 2026, marking a key milestone in bringing LEO-based signals into the operational positioning environment and ESA's first step toward extending satellite navigation into low Earth orbit.
As the positioning ecosystem evolves, LEO-based signals are emerging as a complementary layer to established GNSS. Designed to augment systems such as Galileo, LEO satellites introduce a new building block characterized by lower orbital altitude, increased signal strength, and rapidly changing satellite geometry. GNSS remains the foundation of global positioning, delivering proven coverage and consistency at scale.
This evolution is not only about additional signals, but about how positioning systems behave over time. The dynamic geometry of LEO satellites introduces new system characteristics that influence convergence speed, robustness, and performance in challenging signal conditions.
Under its Navigation Innovation and Support Program (NAVISP) Element 2 (EL2) project, co-funded by ESA, u-blox is conducting a technical assessment of the role of LEO signals in multi-layer positioning architectures. This work forms part of a broader effort to bring LEO-PNT capabilities to mass-market GNSS receivers, combining emerging LEO signals with established GNSS systems.
This includes early integration work on u-blox's X20 GNSS platform, exploring how different signal types and frequency bands can be optimally incorporated into u-blox's positioning systems. The scope of work includes:
said Jani Käppi, Head of Technology Positioning at u-blox.
u-blox expects to contribute to the development of the new LEO satellite ecosystem with significant innovation in the positioning solution, collaborating with key partners like ESA.
For more information about u-blox's activities under the ESA NAVISP Program, visit:
For more information about the Celeste mission, visit:
For further information, please contact:
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About Celeste
The Celeste in-orbit demonstration phase was approved at ESA's Council at Ministerial Level of 2022. The fleet is being developed through two parallel contracts respectively led by GMV in Spain with OHB in Germany as core partner, and by Thales Alenia France as prime and Thales Alenia Italy as space segment responsible, and involving over 50 entities from more than 14 countries.
Celeste was further supported in ESA's Council at Ministerial Level of 2025 (CM25), towards the implementation of the next phase: the LEO-PNT In-Orbit Preparatory phase.
Celeste also contributes to one of the three core pillars of ESA's new European Resilience from Space (ERS) initiative, endorsed at CM25. ERS addresses critical security and resilience needs for Member States while laying the groundwork for future European strategic space capabilities.
For more information, visit www.esa.int/Celeste
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2307042
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2307042 13.04.2026 CET/CEST